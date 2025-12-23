Woman driver held for running over two children

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman driver was arrested after running over two children in the Eden Garden locality of Faisalabad on Monday.

Misbah Bibi was driving the car that ran over Amna Kamran and Muhammad Hassan and injured them critically. Both children have been shifted to Allied Hospital.

A case was registered against her with Madina Town Police.

In another accident, a child sitting in a start car in the garage of his house in Grunanak Pura locality put the car in running gear. As a result, the car hit his uncle, Abdul Manan (40), and the wall of the garage. After being hit by the car, Manan died on the spot.

A woman died and two others were injured when a car hit a motorcycle on Sheikhupura Road near Mananwala.

The deceased was identified as Shabnam Muzammal (40) while the injured were identified as Naeem (25) and Aslam (34).

RAPE-CUM-MURDER: A minor baby girl was raped and murdered at Chak 368-GB, Jaranwala.

A police spokesperson said in his FIR registered with Rodala police, complainant Abdul Maalik alleged that his deceased daughter, Fazeelat Rehman, went out to play on Sunday and did not return after several hours.

Her body was recovered on Monday in maize fields outside the village. Maalik’s cousin had lured her away towards crops where he raped her before strangling her. When the police arrested the accused the suspect, he confessed to committing the crimes.

The body of the deceased had been shifted to the THQ Hospital Jaranwala.

WALL COLLAPSE: A labourer and a shop customer were critically wounded when roof of a cloth shop caved in at Shamas Market of Tata Bazaar near Lal Mill Chowk.

Rescue 1122 said that the basement was being dug for the under-construction commercial centre of a textile mills, which had affected the wall of Shamas Market. On Monday, the wall of the market fell down after which the roof of another adjacent shop collapsed.

A labourer, identified as Asad Ayub (30), and a customer, Khurram Ashraf (32), were buried under the debris. After hectic efforts, rescuers removed the heavy debris and rescued both of them.

They were shifted to Allied Hospital.

ENCOUNTER: A robbery suspect has been killed in an alleged encounter with Lundianwala police near Chak 642 GB of Faisalabad.

Police officials claimed that the deceased outlaw, identified as Abdul Qadir, was wanted in dozens of cases of robbery and other crimes.

They said a police party, led by SHO Talish Abbas, was present at a picket when two motorcycle riders came from Chak 547 GB. On seeing the police, they opened fire on the police party and took shelter in the nearby bushes from where they continued to fire on the policemen. When the firing stopped, the police found one of the robbers killed.

The police claimed that the suspect was killed by the firing of his own accomplice who had escaped from the scene.

BODY: Rescue 1122 found the body of a driver 30 hours after his car plunged into the Jhang Branch Canal near Chak Jhumra.

The deceased, Muhammad Zain (22) of Sharaqpur, Sheikhupura, had drowned in the incident. Rescue 1122 press release said scuba diving, line searching and boat searching techniques were used by the 12 rescuers in the operation.

It is to be mentioned that car owner Muhammad Qasim had succeeded in getting out of the car as well as the canal.

ACCIDENT: Five passengers were injured after their bus collided with a tractor-trolley due to heavy smog on the Lahore Road near Bypass Chowk, Mian Channu.

The injured, identified as Nazir Ahmad (48), Shafqat (42), Awais (38), Ismail (45) and Arif (35) were shifted to the Mian Channu THQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, four passengers were injured seriously as a result of a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley near Palm City on Satiana Road, Faisalabad.

The accident took place due to a wrong turn made by tractor driver. The injured were identified as Zeenat Bibi (30), Shahroz Akram (27), Irfan Zafar (29) and Qaiser Hameed (40). They were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

AWARD: The Pak-China Friendship Award 2025 has been conferred upon UAF VC Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, for his contribution to Pak-China relations.

A press release said on Monday, the VC received the award from Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren in a ceremony at Governor House, Lahore.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025