E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Three kids rescued from drain

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Three children who fell into a sewerage drain were rescued by the locals in Khanewal on Monday.

Three boys aged between three and five years were running in the street when a slab of the drain slid and the children fell into the three to four feet deep drain in Khanewal.

The locals gathered on the spot and rescued the children immediately.

There was a desilting work of sewer line going on and the slabs were not properly placed on it which resulted in sliding from its position.

CM Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Khanewal deputy commissioner.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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