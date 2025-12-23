Three raped in separate incidents in Vehari and Lodhran

BAHAWALPUR: A girl and two boys were raped in separate incidents in Vehari and Lodhran districts on Monday.

A girl and boy were allegedly gang-raped in two separate incidents in the limits of Gaggo Mandi and City police stations of Burewala, district Vehari, while another boy was raped in the Dhanote area of Lodhran district.

According to police sources, in the first case, two suspects, one of them identified, barged into the house of one Farzand Ali in his absence at Chak 285/EB in the Gaggo Mandi’s suburb and gang-raped a girl who was his guest from Phoolnagar in Kasur district. Farzand had gone to Lahore for some personal work.

On hearing the girl’s noise, the locals gathered and two rapists opened fire to scare the crowd away. On an emergency call, the police reached the scene and shifted the victim to hospital. Later, they arrested the prime suspect.

In Burewala’s 97/2 –B Block near Al-Khair Bakery, two suspects gang-raped a 13-year-old boy and shot his video.

In the FIR, the complainant father said the two suspects took his son to a vacant house on the pretext that his sister had called him. At the gunpoint, they raped him and shot his video with their mobile phone. The City Police Station registered a case.

In another case, Dhanote police in Lodhran district arrested a suspect who allegedly raped a minor child at Basti Kamalpur.

According to details, the suspect lured the seven-year-old boy and took him to the nearby cattle pen where he raped her. Saddar police arrested the suspect and sent the victim to hospital.

ABDUCTION: Mailsi police registered a case after the abduction of a girl.

According to police, one Muhammad Adnan Awan, a resident of Chak 311/ 9 –WB along with his unidentified accomplice entered the victim’s house when she was alone. They abducted her at gunpoint.

SENTENCED: Additional District and Sessions Judge Dunyapur, Lodhran, Syed Ahsan Mahboob Bokhari handed down death sentence, life imprisonment along with fine of Rs2.5m on a man for raping of a minor girl after abducting her.

According to the prosecution, seven year old girl was playing in the street near her house at Chak 219/WB on Sept 14, 2024 when Iqbal Arian kidnapped her and took her in his house where he raped her .

The survivor girl’s father reported the incident to Saddar Dunyapur police who registered an FIR and arrested him.

The court awarded the convict death sentence for the rape of minor girl under section 376(111) with a fine of Rs0.5m.

The court awarded him life imprisonment under section 364-A PPC with a fine of Rs0.5m. It convicted Iqbal under Section 377-B PPC for 14 years’ imprisonment and Rs1m fine.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs0.5m as compensation to the survivor’s family.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025