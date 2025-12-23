E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PDWP approves eight schemes worth Rs14bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved eight development schemes having an estimated cost of around Rs14 billion in different sectors.

The PDWP’s 54th meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf approved six Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation Project schemes having an estimated cost of Rs11.738bn.

The meeting approved widening/improvement/restoration of 11.45km road from Habibabad to Shairgarh, Pattoki tehsil, Kasur district, with an estimated cost of Rs817 million. It approved establishment of CERT & DR Data Centre (revised) scheme with an estimated cost of Rs1.445bn.

It also approved position papers of the schemes of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for governance (for creation of posts), digitisation of demand / supply, price control and value chain monitoring of essential commodities in Punjab, digitisation, enhancement of existing systems and integration of various data systems for MIS reports and data-driven decisions.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and representatives of relevant departments.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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