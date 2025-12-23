E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PA offers fateha for Wattoo, Khokhar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly sitting on Monday offered fateha for the departed souls of former chief minister Manzoor Wattoo and MPA Irfan Shafi Khokhar.

Members from both the treasury and opposition benches expressed deep sorrow over their passing.

Following requests from lawmakers, the proceedings were adjourned without conducting any legislative business.

Panel of Chairman Samiullah Khan adjourned the house until Tuesday (today) at 2pm.

Opposition member Rana Shehbaz and government members Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar and Raja Shaukat Bhatti had requested the adjournment of the session in view of Irfan Shafi Khokhar’s demise.

Bhatti also requested that a portrait of the late MPA be displayed in the assembly corridor.

Treasury members, including Tariq Gill, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Raja Shaukat Bhatti, and Iftikhar Hussain Chhachhar, expressed grief and condolences over the deaths.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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