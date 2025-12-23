Two toll plaza staffers booked for ‘torturing’ man

BAHAWALNAGAR: Dhakpattan toll plaza. — Dawn

BAHAWALNAGAR: Minchinabad police have booked two staffers of the Dhakpattan toll plaza for allegedly abusing and thrashing a citizen over a dispute about paying toll after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that the operation of the toll plaza, located on the busy Dhakpatan Road, has off and on been suspended by the tehsil administration on public complaints and for not carrying out patchwork (repairs and maintenance) of the route by the contractor, Dawn has learnt.

A first information report registered with the Minchinabad police on Sunday stated that buildings inspector Mudassar Nawaz, deputed at Dipalpur TMA, was on his way to Minchinabad from Dipalpur on Dec 20. When he arrived at plaza about 2pm, two people identified as Sufyan and Muhammad Ahmed started arguing with him over the levy. During the conversation, the individuals got enraged and started abusing him, forced him out of his car and began torturing him.

Meanwhile, Ahmed aimed a pistol at the citizen, threatened to kill him, and resorted to aerial firing. Police booked the duo under section 506B and 337H of the PPC.

Citizens complain of overcharging at ‘incomplete’ Dhakpattan toll plaza

Meanwhile, during a protest over the incident, score of citizens, including the victim, complained that the toll plaza staffers were involved in overcharging and harassing commuters.

They alleged that the aforementioned staffers often misbehave with citizens. However, despite several complaints, the Minchinabad AC office and the city police kept mum over the matter.

Victim Mudassar Nawaz told this correspondent that when he arrived at the police station with the complaint, the officials, despite seeing video footage of the violence, tried to harass him by claiming that he was involved in the violence and hence action should be taken against him. However, after several hours, the police were forced to register a case against the duo when the video of the incident made rounds on the social media.

He alleged that Muhammad Ahmed, the individual shown firing in the air with a weapon in the video was a PO and had a criminal record whom the police were yet to arrest. Whereas, Sufyan was freed by the police, he claimed.

A police spokesperson said the Minchinabad police had released Sufyan before a case was lodged against him, but raids are now being conducted to arrest him. He said that the second suspect had been arrested, however the weapon he carried could not be recovered yet.

On the other hand, two of the Minchinabad AC office staffers told Dawn that the toll plaza operation had been suspended multiple times due to public complaints and staff’s failure to finish patchwork on the deteriorating Dhakpattan Road.

A senior official of the Minchinabad Traffic Police said no pricing schedule board was erected at the aforementioned toll plaza, nor had the toll plaza building been completed despite the passage of years, which should legally be built before it became operational. He said instead of specific breakers, cemented breakers had been erected on the road, which was completely illegal.

The Minchinabad AC office staffers further claimed that a letter over the poor performance of the toll plaza and the failure to provide facilities to citizens had been sent to the NHA which had yet to be responded despite the passage of months. No NHA official was available for comments.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025