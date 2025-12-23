SHC extends stay on cancellation of Jahangiri’s law degree

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended an interim order that suspended a Karachi University (KU) syndicate and Unfair Means Committee’s (UFM) declaration cancelling the law degree of former justice Tariq Mehmood Jahnagiri, who was removed as an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge last week.

Mr Jahangiri has found himself mired in a fake degree controversy since last year and has been facing legal proceedings in the SHC and IHC over the matter. In September, he had moved SHC against the decisions of KU syndicate and UFM cancelling his degree in August 2024 and next month, the court through an interim order suspended the impugned declaration.

However, on Dec 18, an IHC bench ruled that his degree was “invalid” and his elevation to the high court was “without lawful authority”. Subsequently, Mr Jahangiri was de-notified by the president as a judge of the IHC.

His counsel Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed had a couple of weeks ago filed an application seeking contempt proceedings against the vice chancellor and registrar of the KU for allegedly concealing the SHC’s interim stay order during the proceedings before the IHC.

On Monday, counter-affidavits were filed on behalf of the KU VC and registrar before a two-judge constitutional bench, comprising Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho.

They stated that since the IHC had already issued its final verdict in the law degree case, the contempt of court application was liable to be dismissed for being infructuous.

They submitted that the IHC had sought the KU’s records through the Higher Education Commission and the same was produced before the IHC without any “alteration”.

Adjourning the matter to a date to be later fixed by court office, the bench stated that “interim order passed earlier to continue till next date”.

Later, Barrister Ahmed told the media that legally, the KU’s declaration still remained suspended to date and the IHC had taken a decision based on something which did not exist. “A judge has been removed from office on [the basis of] an order that was suspended and remains suspended,”

he added.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025