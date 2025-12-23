Seven booked for trying to steal dogs

ISLAMABAD: Seven people, including a woman social media activist and in-charge of the Stray Dog Centre, were booked for allegedly trying to steal dogs.

According to the FIR, the suspects tried to steal the dogs, that too in the presence of the local police, a magistrate of the capital administration and the centre’s staff.

The FIR stated that six persons came to the centre and tried to take away the dogs. Although the local police, magistrate and centre’s staff were present there, they did not intercept them.

It was the security in-charge of the centre who arrived at the spot and foiled the attempt.

The FIR went on to say that the security in-charge received a call from the centre that some persons had come on three vehicles, forcibly entered the facility and were taking away the dogs, allegedly in connivance with the supervisor in-charge of the dog centre.

However, the security in-charge arrived at the spot and prevented the six persons from taking away around 60 dogs.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025