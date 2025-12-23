Murad reviews Sindh’s Rs1.01tr climate-resilient infrastructure development plan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed the provincial development strategy and investment plans for the current fiscal year.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the planning and development, and finance departments here, the CM said that the Development Strategy 2025-26 focuses on creating climate-resilient infrastructure for buildings, roads and housing.

The meeting outlined a comprehensive vision for a resilient and inclusive Sindh, backed by a total development outlay of Rs1.018 trillion.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) department Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Works Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D department Najam Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi and Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo and others.

He directed the P&D department to prioritise schemes that enhance climate resilience and ensure that all new projects are designed to withstand extreme weather events. He further instructed the departments concerned to integrate disaster-risk considerations into project planning and approvals.

The main thrust of the government’s development strategy is climate-resilient infrastructure, rapid flood recovery, and inclusive growth, he said, adding: “I want every rupee of development spending to contribute to reducing poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The CM said flood recovery would include rehabilitating damaged education and health facilities, while improved connectivity would link major cities and support mass transit systems in urban centres. He emphasised that poverty reduction and inclusive development must remain cross-cutting priorities across all departments.

Mr Shah said his government has earmarked significant funds across key sectors under the Rs520bn Provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025-26.

The meeting was informed that a massive Rs582bn plan has been prepared for road infrastructure, including the construction and rehabilitation of 970 km of roads under flood recovery and other major projects such as the Sindh Coastal Highway.

Karachi-specific road projects account for Rs194bn, including the Shahrah-i-Bhutto corridor, Malir River bridge and various underpasses and flyovers aimed at easing congestion.

The CM directed the Works & Services Department to fast-track the execution of Karachi’s critical road projects and ensure strict adherence to quality standards and timelines. He warned that delays and substandard work would not be tolerated.

A Rs340bn investment plan has been approved to reconstruct 1,600 secondary schools damaged during the floods and to establish nine new cadet colleges and a Women’s University in Sukkur.

Concluding the meeting, CM Shah reiterated that every department must work in close coordination to translate the Rs1.018tr development strategy into visible improvements in people’s lives, especially in flood-affected and underdeveloped areas.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025