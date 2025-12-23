PBM seeks Rs4.3bn additional funds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) on Monday informed a parliamentary committee that its allocated budget was insufficient and that it required an additional Rs4.3 billion to continue its social welfare activities.

“The organisation’s allocated budget is Rs14.2 billion, whereas its original requirement is Rs18.5 billion. The allocated funds are quite insignificant, and the budget for the current quarter has already been exhausted,” the director finance of the social welfare organisation told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

The meeting of the committee, held at the Parliament House, was convened to review operational timelines and the financial sustainability of the country’s primary social welfare initiatives.

The session provided updates on digitalisation efforts and budgetary challenges, highlighting the need for improved transparency and efficiency in public assistance programmes.

Tells NA committee budget exhausted

The official further informed the committee that despite financial constraints, the PBM Board had approved a significant increase in financial assistance thresholds.

The monthly assistance requirement for beneficiaries has been raised from Rs37,000 to Rs 74,000, while educational stipends have been enhanced from Rs100,000 to Rs150,000.

The PBM Managing Director said that approximately 38–39 per cent of PBM grants are allocated for medical assistance. He added that the institution had formally submitted its budgetary demands for the 2026–27 fiscal year, taking into account inflation and rising medical costs, and expressed confidence that the government would approve the increase to enable PBM to serve a larger segment of the vulnerable population.

The committee issued several directives to strengthen accountability and oversight. It directed PBM to submit a detailed report on hospitals blacklisted for corrupt practices and to probe allegations of partisan behaviour by hospital desk staff accused of selectively providing information to beneficiaries.

The committee also stressed the need for a robust second-balance audit mechanism to detect any pilferage of funds within hospital networks or PBM activities.

In other developments, the PBM Managing Director highlighted ongoing vocational initiatives, including training programmes for 20,000 women, with a new cohort set to begin in six months, and the inclusion of courses aligned with national and international job markets.

He also pointed out a regional disparity, noting significantly lower demand for cochlear implants in Sindh compared to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and sought the committee’s support for legislation to mandate universal newborn hearing screening for timely medical intervention.

The committee concluded that systemic constraints, particularly funding shortages and human resource challenges, were severely undermining the effectiveness of the social safety net.

Furthermore, the committee directed the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to submit a comprehensive list detailing all media outlets where advertisements worth Rs240 million were placed, along with the duration and contractual payments of all its consultants.

Those who attended the meeting included members of the National Assembly Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mohammad Ilyas Choudhary, Ms Saba Talpur, Ms Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Misbah Uddin, Shahid Usman, Ms Huma Akhter Chughtai and Ms Naima Kanwal.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025