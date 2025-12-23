Govt prioritising education, youth empowerment: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Monday said that the promotion of education and empowerment of youth were among the government’s top priorities.

She expressed these views while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as the chief guest.

The state minister said the country was now moving in the right direction and progressing towards economic stability, in which the role of the younger generation was extremely important.

Addressing the students, she remarked that the armed forces of Pakistan were the guardians of the country’s physical borders, while students were the guardians of its ideological frontiers.

Emphasising national unity, she said that students were first and foremost Pakistanis and should use these laptops responsibly for educational and training purposes. She urged students to take full advantage of modern technology to enhance their skills so they could secure a bright future for themselves and contribute effectively to the country’s development.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood said that, through the efforts of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the government had provided laptops for 2,475 AIOU students.

Out of these, 300 laptops were distributed on the day among students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He added that the remaining students would receive laptops at ceremonies to be held in provincial capitals.

The vice chancellor highlighted that laptops were essential for students enrolled in distance learning and online education systems. He expressed gratitude to the HEC and the government for including Allama Iqbal Open University in this important initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Nazeer Hussain from the HEC congratulated the university on the successful organisation of the ceremony and the students on receiving their laptops.

He said the objective of the scheme was to equip students with modern technology so they could excel in education and research and represent Pakistan positively at the global level.

He urged students to use the laptops for positive and constructive purposes.

Registrar Raja Umar Raja also addressed the students and emphasised the importance of using the laptops for academic activities, online research, skills development and acquiring modern knowledge.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025