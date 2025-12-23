E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Tributes paid to Benazir Bhutto

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers and activists have started preparation to observe former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary on Dec 27.

People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) Punjab held commemorative mushaira at Rawalpindi Bar to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for her services for the nation and protect the rights of voiceless segment of the society. The literary gathering was presided over by renowned poet Anjum Saleema.

Prominent poets and poetesses paid rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto through their poetic verses, highlighting her democratic struggle, visionary leadership and historic sacrifices for the people of the country.

The participating poets included Mohammadiya Ghazia, Riffat Anjum, Mohammad Ittefaq Butt, Fakhar Abbas, Faisal Shahzad, Maroof Abid Mughal, and Saima Naqvi. The proceedings of the Mushaira were conducted by Jahangir Imran, who performed the duties of stage Secretary. A large number of lawyers attended the event, reflecting their deep respect and commitment to the ideals of Benazir Bhutto.

At the conclusion of the event, Sajid Tanoli, General Secretary of PLF Punjab, expressed his gratitude to all distinguished guests, poets, lawyers, and participants. He stated that the sacrifices of Benazir Bhutto remain a guiding light for democracy and constitutional supremacy in Pakistan, and such literary gatherings help keep her mission alive.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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