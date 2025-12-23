E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Three gunned down amid effort to settle dispute

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SUKKUR: An armed attack on a group of mediators from Punjab left three persons dead and as may seriously wounded in Khanpur Mahar taluka of Ghotki district on Monday evening.

Initial reports suggested that a large group of people, along with some influential figures, had arrived in Khanpur Mahar to find a peaceful solution to a longstanding matrimonial-cum-land dispute involving Pitafi community members.

Upon their arrival near Lundi Tori area, located within the limits of the Khanpur Mahar police station, unknown assailants opened an indiscriminate fire on the group leaving three men dead and another three seriously wounded, locals said.

They said that the visitors were present in the home of Shahnawaz Pitafi for mediation when they came under the attack.

The deceased were later identified as Dodo, Hazoor Bakhsh and Asghar; and the injured as Ali Nawaz, Zubair and Habibullah.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

Khanpur Mahar SHO Talib Hussain Jiskani told the media that three suspected attackers had been picked up in raids on their homes.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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