Contempt notice issued to Hyderabad municipal commissioner

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Hyderabad circuit on Friday issued contempt of court notices to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Hyderabad SSP Adeel Chandio and B-Section police station SHO Nisar Shah, for Dec 23.

The notices were issued on a contempt of court application filed by Ms Maida Latif through her counsel Jawad Qureshi advocate for the alleged violation of the bench’s stay order granted in her case on Dec 4.

In her application, she said she communicated the Dec 4 stay order to the contemnors to desist from interfering in possession of property. She said that despite its knowledge, the contemnors accompanied by unknown persons, along with heavy machinery and labourers, entered the subject property and started levelling the ground, dumping sand by laying paver blocks on the applicant’s land. Instead of obeying orders mentioned by her, the contemnors threatened them with dire consequences. She accused the contemnors of continuously harassing her.

According to the petitioner’s case, she owned a plot measuring 3507-7 sq. yds. under City Survey No 246 in Unit 10, Latifabad. It was initially owned by her mother, Ms Shagufta Naheed, who was allotted land by Revenue Officer, Kotri Barrage, Hyderabad, on Sept 28,1981. Subsequently under the Sindh High Court’s order dated Jan 18, 2023 passed in a petition filed in 2018, relevant survey records were re-verified and updated by Mohammad Rahim Arbab, the enquiry officer/city surveyor through notification dated Jan 25, 2023 by the government, she said.

She said that despite the established private ownership of the petitioner, land mafia, cast eyes upon the petitioner’s valuable land. She said the vicinity where property was located had seen rapid commercialisation and land grabbers had mala fide intentions to grab that land. She added unidentified persons, accompanied by heavy machinery, entered the property without lawful authority on Dec 2, 2025. They started levelling ground, dumping sand and constituted a nuisance by laying blocks on the petitioner’s private land.

She prayed the court to issue a writ of prohibition restraining the respondents and their agents, servants, labourers or any builder acting on their behalf, from entering upon, carrying out construction, laying paver blocks, or altering nature of the petitioner’s private property.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025