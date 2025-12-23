Govt utilising China’s experience for uplift: CM aide

PESHAWAR: Special assistant to the chief minister for information Shafi Jan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, is fully committed to promoting cooperation with China in different sectors.

“Whether it is infrastructure, education, technology or industrial development, our government is striving to utilise China’s experience and resources for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Mr Jan said while speaking during a function held at the China Window, Chinese cultural centre, here on Monday.

The event was held to distribute certificates to students who completed a digital media course, according to a statement.

The CM aide said that Pakistan and China had a strong friendship because they had always stood by each other in difficult times. He said that China had consistently taken positive steps to improve Pakistan’s economic and financial conditions.

Mr Jan emphasised the need for accelerating work on the CPEC projects to promote economic activities in the province.

He added that the provincial government’s development policies and good governance initiatives, especially initiated under the leadership of current Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, were ensuring better public facilities, employment opportunities and the provision of modern education.

The special assistant said the youth’s education and skill development would place the province on the path of sustainable progress.

He appreciated the work of China Window, saying it has rendered valuable services in promoting Pakistan-China friendship and strengthening bilateral cultural ties.

Mr Jan noted that the centre was not only introducing China’s culture, history and modern development but was also playing a highly significant role in fostering Pakistan-China relations. He congratulated students on completing the course and said in the present era, the importance of digital media had increased manifold.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and skills of the youth and is also a matter of pride for the government to provide young people with opportunities to advance in the fields of modern technology, media and information,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025