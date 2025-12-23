E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Terrorists blow up bridge in Bannu

A Correspondent Published
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BANNU: Terrorists blew up an important connecting bridge on the Khaisur Circular Road in the jurisdiction of Miryan police station in Bannu on Monday, severely disrupting traffic and people’s movement in the area.

According to sources, terrorists not only targeted the bridge but also dug large pits on various key roads, blocking them for traffic. As a result, residents faced serious difficulties as connectivity between several villages was disrupted.

It is noteworthy that a day earlier, in the Bakakhel area, terrorists had dug a large pit on the Marwat Canal Road, disconnecting nearby villages from the main road, which badly affected daily life in the area.

Security agencies have launched search operations in the affected areas and have also initiated measures to restore the damaged roads.

Meanwhile, the local people have demanded immediate restoration work and effective security measures from the administration for their safety.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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