Sacked transport dept employees seek reinstatement

PESHAWAR: The sacked employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department have demanded that the provincial government implement the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding their reinstatement and regularisation, warning of protests if their demand is not met.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, representatives of the 43 employees, who were recruited in 2018, said they belonged to various districts and had been rendered jobless despite clear court orders for their reinstatement.

The speakers included Ataullah Khan Wazir, Hashir Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Gul Zaman, Fazal Dad Khan and Shad Mohammad Khan.

They said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had passed an act in 2022 to regularise their services, but repealed it in 2025, resulting in the termination of employees. Following their dismissal, they approached the courts, and the Supreme Court subsequently issued directives for their restoration and regularisation.

On the occasion, Mr Wazir said it was unfortunate that while the Supreme Court had issued their restoration orders, the provincial government was refusing to implement them and had instead nullified its own 2022 legislation through the assembly.

He added that the Supreme Court had directed the provincial government to reinstate the 43 employees within three months, but a year had passed without any action. “It seems the provincial government has not received the order,” he remarked, expressing concern over the delay.

The employees appealed to the provincial government to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict and restore their jobs, urging authorities not to push them towards desperation. They also called on Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi to take notice of their plight and order their immediate reinstatement.

The employees warned that if they were not reinstated within 10 days, they would stage a sit-in outside the Adiala Jail, followed by a protest in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, holding the provincial government responsible for the consequences.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025