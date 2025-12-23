E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Sacked transport dept employees seek reinstatement

Bureau Report Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: The sacked employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department have demanded that the provincial government implement the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding their reinstatement and regularisation, warning of protests if their demand is not met.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, representatives of the 43 employees, who were recruited in 2018, said they belonged to various districts and had been rendered jobless despite clear court orders for their reinstatement.

The speakers included Ataullah Khan Wazir, Hashir Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Gul Zaman, Fazal Dad Khan and Shad Mohammad Khan.

They said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had passed an act in 2022 to regularise their services, but repealed it in 2025, resulting in the termination of employees. Following their dismissal, they approached the courts, and the Supreme Court subsequently issued directives for their restoration and regularisation.

On the occasion, Mr Wazir said it was unfortunate that while the Supreme Court had issued their restoration orders, the provincial government was refusing to implement them and had instead nullified its own 2022 legislation through the assembly.

He added that the Supreme Court had directed the provincial government to reinstate the 43 employees within three months, but a year had passed without any action. “It seems the provincial government has not received the order,” he remarked, expressing concern over the delay.

The employees appealed to the provincial government to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict and restore their jobs, urging authorities not to push them towards desperation. They also called on Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi to take notice of their plight and order their immediate reinstatement.

The employees warned that if they were not reinstated within 10 days, they would stage a sit-in outside the Adiala Jail, followed by a protest in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, holding the provincial government responsible for the consequences.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe