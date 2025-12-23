Govt urged to curb ‘interference’ in affairs of Mansehra hospital

MANSEHRA: The Grand Health Alliance, a representative body of doctors, paramedics, nurses and lower-grade employees, has demanded of the government to curb ‘political interference’ in the affairs of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, saying it was hampering healthcare services.

“A handful of people, carrying cameras, forcibly enter wards and other departments of the hospital in violation of existing laws and record video clips, undermining the sanctity of the medical profession and disrupting patient care, which is unacceptable to us under any circumstances,” Dr Mohammad Abid, the alliance’s president, told a presser here the other day.

Flanked by the presidents of doctors’, paramedics’ and other employees’ associations, he said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) strictly prohibited video recording inside health facilities and of patients, but certain individuals with vested interest and political backing were violating these rules.

“How can someone claiming to be a neighbourhood council chairman enter hospital wards, record videos, humiliate doctors in front of patients and upload such footage on social media,” Dr Abid questioned.

Health alliance claims individuals forcibly enter wards, record video clips, and ‘humiliate’ doctors

He said an FIR had already been lodged and that the recorded videos would also be submitted to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency for the registration of a case against the individuals concerned.

“These few individuals are using this public-sector health facility for political motives and unfairly comparing it with Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, which is one of the largest hospitals in Asia,” he said.

President of the paramedical association, Raja Zahoor Abbasi, said those instigating people against doctors and other staff were ignoring the ground realities and differences between King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and Ayub Medical Complex. “We have a total of 120 doctors, including specialists in general surgery, orthopaedics, medicine, gynaecology, and paediatrics, and 320 beds, while Ayub Medical Complex has over 2,500 doctors and thousands of beds,” he said.

He added that despite limited resources doctors and staff continued to provide services to patients, and warned that continued interference would adversely affect healthcare delivery.

TIMBER SEIZED: Oghi police have seized a large quantity of high-quality timber illegally cut from local forests and dumped at a residence for smuggling to other parts of the country.

“We seized a huge quantity of logs and arrested an accused who was attempting to flee,” SHO Oghi Malik Asif Hussain told reporters.

He said police acted on a tip-off that a large quantity of timber, illegally cut from nearby forests, had been dumped at a house in the Dilbori area and was about to be smuggled.

“A police team was constituted, which raided the house and recovered the timber that was intended to be smuggled to other parts of Hazara,” Mr Hussain said.

He said an FIR had been registered against the accused, identified as Mohammad Naveed, and the seized timber had been shifted to the police station.

LIFE IMPRISONMENT: The additional district and sessions judge, Ijazur Rehman, handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs1 million to an international drug baron who was arrested with over 25kg of charas here earlier this year.

The judge handed down the sentence to Junaid Haider after the lawyers of both the sides finished their arguments.

The city police, led by SHO Asim Bukhari, had arrested the man during a raid at Lari Adda, confiscating over 25kg of high-quality charas.

According to the police, the convict supplied ice, charas, heroin, and other contraband in Pakistan and abroad.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025