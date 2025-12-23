E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Hilal-i-Pakistan demanded for Bajaur resident

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BAJAUR: Leaders of the Bajaur Amn Jirga on Monday demanded the conferment of the civilian award Hilal-i-Pakistan on a resident for embracing martyrdom alongside a police official while courageously protecting members of a polio vaccination team during a deadly attack in Salarzai tehsil last week.

The demand was made by a delegation of the Jirga during a meeting with deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in his office here.

Members of the delegation informed the deputy commissioner that the fatal attack by unidentified assailants on a polio vaccination team in the Thangi area of Salarzai tehsil last Tuesday left two people, including a police official and a civilian, martyred, noting that civilian Fazal Raheem lost life while attempting to apprehend one of the attackers after the assailant had shot the policeman escorting the polio team, according to a statement from the Bajaur Amn Jirga.

The delegates, including senior local politicians, notable elders and business representatives, told the DC that for the first time in the district’s history, a civilian was martyred while displaying exceptional bravery in confronting assailants during an attack on a polio vaccination team, despite the region having witnessed several such incidents in the past.

They said in recognition of Mr Raheem’s extraordinary bravery and ultimate sacrifice while protecting a polio vaccination team, the people of the entire district wanted him to be awarded the civilian honour Hilal-i-Pakistan in acknowledgment of his “courageous service to the noble cause.”

The visitors urged the deputy commissioner to bring the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities and ensure that the government confers the award on the victim when finalising such awards in the coming year.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe