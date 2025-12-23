Hilal-i-Pakistan demanded for Bajaur resident

BAJAUR: Leaders of the Bajaur Amn Jirga on Monday demanded the conferment of the civilian award Hilal-i-Pakistan on a resident for embracing martyrdom alongside a police official while courageously protecting members of a polio vaccination team during a deadly attack in Salarzai tehsil last week.

The demand was made by a delegation of the Jirga during a meeting with deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in his office here.

Members of the delegation informed the deputy commissioner that the fatal attack by unidentified assailants on a polio vaccination team in the Thangi area of Salarzai tehsil last Tuesday left two people, including a police official and a civilian, martyred, noting that civilian Fazal Raheem lost life while attempting to apprehend one of the attackers after the assailant had shot the policeman escorting the polio team, according to a statement from the Bajaur Amn Jirga.

The delegates, including senior local politicians, notable elders and business representatives, told the DC that for the first time in the district’s history, a civilian was martyred while displaying exceptional bravery in confronting assailants during an attack on a polio vaccination team, despite the region having witnessed several such incidents in the past.

They said in recognition of Mr Raheem’s extraordinary bravery and ultimate sacrifice while protecting a polio vaccination team, the people of the entire district wanted him to be awarded the civilian honour Hilal-i-Pakistan in acknowledgment of his “courageous service to the noble cause.”

The visitors urged the deputy commissioner to bring the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities and ensure that the government confers the award on the victim when finalising such awards in the coming year.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025