Thar’s children travel to China chasing bigger dreams

For generations, the horizon of opportunity in Tharparkar has been shaped by its desert landscape, vast and striking yet often isolating. Access to quality education, technical skills and global exposure remained distant aspirations. What Thar never lacked, however, was ambition. Across the region, young people grew up dreaming big, believing that with the right opportunity, nothing was beyond reach.

Today, Thar Foundation, in collaboration with STEVTA, TANG International and the Government Polytechnic Institute Mithi, is turning these aspirations into reality. After completing two years of foundational study at GPI Mithi, 18 students from Tharparkar have embarked on a journey to Pingdingshan University in China to complete the third and final year of the Dual Diploma programme. This unique opportunity will equip them with advanced technical skills and cross cultural exposure, preparing them to return as the region’s next generation of innovators and changemakers.

A turning point in life

With support from Thar Foundation, the community investment arm of the Thar Block II entities, GPI Mithi offers three year Diploma of Associate Engineering programmes in mining, electrical, mechanical and civil engineering. More than 300 students are currently enrolled, including 13 women admitted to the mining programme for the first time, marking a significant shift in a traditionally male dominated field.

For many, the institute represents more than an academic campus. It marks a turning point.

Diwan, from Islamkot, recalls a journey shaped by repeated setbacks. “I tried different paths, including studying in Hyderabad,” he said. “But staying there meant higher expenses, which my family could not afford. My father sells newspapers, and I had to return home.”

His breakthrough came with admission to GPI Mithi. “With Thar Foundation’s support, my fees were covered. When the results came from the Pakistan International Education Directorate, I was placed in the ‘Excellent’ category,” he said.

Now preparing to study in China, he speaks with quiet pride. “I am excited to represent Thar and return home as a fully trained mining engineer.”

Anil Kumar, from the village of Pabuhar, traces his journey to a chance moment. “My grandfather showed me an advertisement on Facebook about the Dual Diploma programme. Somehow, I got in,” he recalled. “On my first day, I felt a strange joy. The labs and classrooms are so well designed. In many ways, it is better than what you see in larger cities.”

The quality of GPI Mithi’s facilities has also earned recognition from local authorities. Tharparkar Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Baloch, , noted that the institute has emerged as the only STEVTA facility in the region equipped with advanced, industry standard training equipment. He described it as a beacon of hope for Thar’s youth and a critical platform for skills development.

To prepare students for both industrial careers and international exposure, the programme includes Chinese language training. “I have learned Chinese and feel ready to study at Pingdingshan University,” Anil said. “This diploma is especially relevant for Tharparkar because of Thar coal. I want to return and serve my region.”

Building skills and opportunity

The initiative builds on earlier efforts by Thar Foundation, which sponsored six students for postgraduate studies and facilitated international training for 74 Thar engineers in China in power plant operations and maintenance.

Reflecting on the programme’s impact, Farhan Ansari, the general manager of Thar Foundation, said the focus was on translating education into opportunity. “Our aim is to ensure that education and skills lead to real prospects, so young people from Thar can build futures with confidence and choice. Alongside formal education, we place strong emphasis on vocational training because it directly improves livelihoods,” he said.

To date, Thar Foundation has supported vocational training for more than 2,000 young people in marketable skills such as solarisation, welding and hospitality. This emphasis on practical skills, alongside formal education, reflects the Foundation’s belief that sustainable progress comes from preparing people not only to learn but to participate meaningfully in the economy.

Education as the foundation of change

Beyond technical education, Thar Foundation continues to strengthen the region’s learning ecosystem. In partnership with The Citizens Foundation, it operates 33 school units serving over 5,000 students, with nearly 40 per cent female enrolment. In a notable milestone, all 41 students from three secondary schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in this year’s Federal Board matriculation examinations.

On the digital front, 39 students have recently graduated from an IT training programme and 41 are currently enrolled in New Sehnri Dars village, delivered in collaboration with ZABTech. Certified in web development and graphic design, these graduates are now equipped to access both local employment and global freelance markets.

At the university level, a merit based scholarship programme at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro continues to support high performing students by covering tuition, admission and examination fees. Earlier cohorts have already seen 11 students complete their undergraduate degrees through this support.

A future without boundaries

From a region once defined by limitation, Thar is steadily emerging as a place where talent is nurtured, ambition is supported and futures are no longer constrained by geography. As 18 students from the desert step into classrooms thousands of miles away, they carry more than books and degrees.

They carry the hopes of their families, the pride of their communities and a powerful reminder that with self belief, collaboration and equal opportunity, even the most distant horizons can be brought within reach.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Thar Foundation.