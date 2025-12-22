COMPANY NEWS

Ocean Gardens launched on University Road

Siddiqsons Limited, in partnership with Punjabi Saudagar Corporation, launches Ocean Gardens, an upcoming gated residential community located adjacent to Falcon Apartment on Main University Road, as per a press release. The launch event brought together partners, dignitaries, stakeholders, and prospective homeowners for a first look at what is set to become one of Karachi’s most anticipated modern living developments.

Spanning premium design, robust infrastructure, and long-term value, Ocean Gardens introduces a new benchmark for urban living. The project features thoughtfully planned two-, three-, and four-bedroom luxurious apartments, supported by a full suite of contemporary amenities, family-friendly communal spaces, and a secure environment, designed to offer residents a lifestyle that is both comfortable and future-ready.

Representatives from Siddiqsons Limited and Punjabi Saudagar Corporation emphasised their shared commitment to delivering a community rooted in quality, transparency, and sustained value creation. The collaboration brings together Siddiqsons’ longstanding development legacy and Punjabi Saudagar Corporation’s deep community network and trust, establishing a strong foundation for the project’s success.

Major bookings were done even before the official launch, an indication of investor confidence and the strong demand for high-quality residential developments in the area. With construction already underway, Ocean Gardens moves forward on an accelerated timeline, further reinforcing the developers’ focus on delivery and progress.

KP’s first cashless university

CECOS University Peshawar, in collaboration with Zindigi Powered by JS Bank, is set to become Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first fully cashless and financially inclusive university, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s digital education landscape, according to a press release.

Under this initiative, every student will receive a fully functional bank account, complemented by a personalised Zindigi Debit Card. The campus will be equipped with modern digital payment solutions, including POS terminals and QR codes, allowing students to make seamless, cashless transactions at cafes, bookstores, and other facilities. Cash usage will gradually be phased out, creating a fully digital financial ecosystem on campus.

This transformative step ushers in a new era of financial inclusion across Pakistani universities, ensuring that every student is digitally empowered with mandatory access to formal banking. The initiative aims to enhance financial literacy, convenience, and digital adoption among the youth, aligning with Zindigi’s mission to drive financial inclusion nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Noman Azhar, Chief Officer Zindigi, said, “Universities are where financial behaviour is formed for life. By enabling a fully cashless and inclusive campus at Cecos, we are not just digitising transactions, we are shaping how an entire generation engages with money, opportunity, and the formal economy from day one.”

Private schools given due process time

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received requests from major private school systems seeking additional time to submit their replies to the show-cause notices, according to a press release.

The proceedings relate to alleged violations of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, concerning abuse of dominant position, requiring parents to purchase branded uniforms, stationery, and other mandatory supplies exclusively from designated vendors.

After considering these requests and to ensure due process and a fair, transparent opportunity for a hearing for all parties, the Commission has granted an extension of time until December 30, 2025, for the submission of responses. Some school systems have already submitted their written replies.

The school systems that issued show-cause notices include Beaconhouse School System, The City School, Headstart, Lahore Grammar School, Froebel’s, Roots International, Roots Millennium, KIPS, Allied Schools, Super Nova, Dar-e-Arqam, STEP School, Westminster International, United Charter School, and The Smart School, among others.

Upon receipt of replies, the CCP will fix hearings at which the concerned schools or their authorised counsel will be allowed to present their case in accordance with the law.

CCP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu reiterated that the education sector is a vital public interest sector with a direct impact on millions of households. He affirmed that the Commission remains committed to ensuring fair competition, safeguarding consumer welfare, and conducting proceedings in a transparent, impartial, and lawful manner.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 22nd, 2025