E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Gunmen kill nine, wound 10 in South Africa bar attack

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BEKKERSDAL: Nine people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a bar outside Johannesburg early Sunday, police said, in the second such shooting in South Africa this month.

Ten more were wounded in the early morning attack at the tavern in the impoverished Bekkersdal township in a gold mining area, around 40 kilometres southwest of the city. It follows a shooting at a tavern near Pretoria on December 6 when gunmen killed a dozen people, including a three-year-old child.

Police initially said 10 people were killed when the Bekkersdal bar was attacked just before 1am (2300 GMT), but later revised the toll downwards.

Most of the attackers were armed with pistols and one had an AK-47 rifle, deputy provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana told SABC television from the scene. “They entered the tavern and randomly shot at the patrons, unprovoked,” he said.

Three people were killed inside the bar and others as they fled the scene, with the attackers continuing to shoot as they left, he said.

“It’s also reported that after they shot the people, they searched them.

They took their valuables, including cell phones,” Kekana said.

The dead included a driver from an online car-hailing service who was driving past.

“It’s pure criminality,” Kekana said. Police launched a manhunt for the attackers and appealed for public assistance.

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised nation, is grappling with a high crime rate, much of it driven by organised networks and gangs.

The country is awash with legal and illegal firearms and shootings are common, often fuelled by gang rivalry and competition between informal businesses.

It also has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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