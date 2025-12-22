Pakistan, Iraq vow to curb terror, narco trade

President Asif Ali Zardari shakes hands with his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, at Baghdad Palace.—APP

• President Zardari meets his Iraqi counterpart, caretaker PM Sudani

• Says current trade level doesn’t reflect true potential

• Seeks better facilities for pilgrims during Baghdad visit

ISLAMABAD: As Pak­is­tan and Iraq seek to expand bilateral engagement, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday met Iraqi President Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in Baghdad, where the two leaders agreed to stren­gthen cooperation against extremism, terrorism and the narcotics trade, while exploring ways to boost trade, investment and people-to-people links.

President Zardari was received at Baghdad Palace with a guard of honour and attended an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a one-on-one meeting, delegation-level talks and a lunch hosted by President Rashid, according to an official statement from the Presidency.

The two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over what the statement described as positive momentum generated by recent high-level engagements, including the 9th session of the Pakistan-Iraq Joint Ministerial Commission and parliamentary interactions.

President Zardari noted that current levels of bilateral trade did not reflect the true potential of Pakistan-Iraq economic, cultural and security relations.

He highlighted opportunities for expanding trade and investment as well as cooperation in agriculture and defence production and pointed to potential collaboration in information technology, construction, pharmaceuticals and related industries.

He underscored the importance of business-to-business engagement, reciprocal business delegations and the establishment of direct banking channels to facilitate trade and commercial activity.

He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to support Iraq’s reconstruction and development efforts through the provision of skilled and semi-skilled manpower under an existing memorandum of understanding on manpower transmission.

During the meeting, President Zardari requested improved facilities for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq and expressed hope for the early finalisation and implementation of the proposed memorandum of understanding on Zaireen management, aimed at ensuring orderly travel and addressing longstanding issues related to religious visits.

He also expressed his resolve to work with the Iraqi government to stop illegal entry and overstay by Pakistanis who violate Iraqi law.

Both presidents expressed their resolve to fight extremism, terrorism and the narcotics trade and to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The statement said President Rashid appreciated Pakistan’s role in uniting the Islamic Ummah and its historical support for the people of Palestine.

Meets caretaker PM

Later, President Zardari met Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the caretaker prime minister of Iraq, at the Government Palace and discussed practical measures to deepen bilateral cooperation and address priority areas of mutual interest.

The president highlighted Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in sectors including information technology, agriculture and food security, construction, and pharmaceuticals.

He also stressed the importance of direct banking channels to facilitate trade and the movement of pilgrims.

President Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s participation in major trade and health exhibitions in Baghdad and encouraged closer coordination between chambers of commerce and the private sectors of both the countries.

The president expressed satisfaction over progress in bilateral defence ties, including training programmes and defence deliveries, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to further strengthen cooperation in line with Iraq’s security needs.

President Zardari emphasised the early finalisation of the memorandum of understanding on Zaireen management and improved facilitation at immigration points.

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister welcomed Pakistan’s proposals. Both sides agreed to remain engaged through institutional channels.

Goodwill message to Iran

Separately, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muha­mmad Mudassir Tipu posted on X that while en route from Islamabad to Baghdad, President Zardari “conveyed a goodwill message to the Iranian leadership” as his aircraft entered Iranian airspace. “It reaffirmed solidarity with Iran, emphasising mutual respect and stronger relations between the two historic neighbours,” Mr Tipu said.

“The president’s message coincides with the Iranian nation celebrating Yalda Night tomorrow — a civilisational tradition that brings hope, joy, and compassion amongst people and families. The spirit of Yalda Night defines our bilateral, social, and cultural affinities as well,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025