Most of TTP infiltrators are Afghans, CDF says

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that formations of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) infiltrating into Pakistan mostly comprised Afghans.

“In the TTP formations coming [into Pakistan], 70 per cent are Afghans,” he said.

The defence forces’ chief made this statement at the National Ulema Confe­rence held in Islamabad on December 10. However, details of the Field Marshal’s address at the conference were scant thus far and clips of his speech from the event were broadcast on television on Sunday.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to put an end to the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for carrying out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul, however, denies the allegation.

Turning his attention to the matter at the conference, CDF Munir questioned: “Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?”

He recalled that the Afghan Taliban had been told to choose between Pakistan and the TTP.

Speaking about the four-day May conflict with India, he said in Pakistan’s retaliatory operation during the confrontation, Bunyanum Marsoos, the armed forces received “divine help”.

“We felt it,” he commented.

The Field Marshal also stated that there were 57 Islamic countries in the world, and among them, “God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain (a reference to Makkah and Madina)”.

He also drew parallels between Pakistan and the Islamic State established in Saudi Arabia 1,400 years ago. “Both are founded for the same reason […], were founded in the same month, the Ramazan, and their establishment involved the element of migration.”

The CDF said no one could order jihad in an Islamic state other than the state itself. “No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025