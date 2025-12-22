E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Most of TTP infiltrators are Afghans, CDF says

Dawn Report Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that formations of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) infiltrating into Pakistan mostly comprised Afghans.

“In the TTP formations coming [into Pakistan], 70 per cent are Afghans,” he said.

The defence forces’ chief made this statement at the National Ulema Confe­rence held in Islamabad on December 10. However, details of the Field Marshal’s address at the conference were scant thus far and clips of his speech from the event were broadcast on television on Sunday.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to put an end to the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for carrying out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul, however, denies the allegation.

Turning his attention to the matter at the conference, CDF Munir questioned: “Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?”

He recalled that the Afghan Taliban had been told to choose between Pakistan and the TTP.

Speaking about the four-day May conflict with India, he said in Pakistan’s retaliatory operation during the confrontation, Bunyanum Marsoos, the armed forces received “divine help”.

“We felt it,” he commented.

The Field Marshal also stated that there were 57 Islamic countries in the world, and among them, “God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain (a reference to Makkah and Madina)”.

He also drew parallels between Pakistan and the Islamic State established in Saudi Arabia 1,400 years ago. “Both are founded for the same reason […], were founded in the same month, the Ramazan, and their establishment involved the element of migration.”

The CDF said no one could order jihad in an Islamic state other than the state itself. “No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe