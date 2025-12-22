Honouring promises

GERMANY’S decision to admit more than 500 Afghans stranded in Pakistan is a welcome, albeit belated step towards honouring commitments that should never have been put on hold. These individuals were accepted under a formal resettlement scheme after the Taliban’s return to power, many because they worked with German forces or spoke out for rights and freedoms that now place them at grave risk. Leaving them in limbo was never morally defensible. The move draws attention to a recurring problem in the West’s approach to Afghan refugees. Grand assurances were made in 2021. Yet as political winds shifted, programmes were slowed, suspended or quietly abandoned. For those who trusted these promises and uprooted their lives, the cost has been years of uncertainty and fear.

Pakistan’s position adds urgency to the matter. Already burdened by decades of displacement and limited resources, it has made clear that temporary arrangements cannot continue indefinitely. Deportation to Afghanistan is not a neutral act. For many of those waiting here, it would mean persecution, imprisonment or worse. This reality places an obligation on states that pledged resettlement to act decisively. Germany’s move should then be seen as just the beginning. Other countries that announced similar schemes must review stalled cases and speed up admissions. Countries with means cannot outsource moral responsibility to host nations or substitute cash offers for sanctuary when lives are at stake. More broadly, credibility is at stake. Global partnerships, whether military, humanitarian or diplomatic, rest on trust. When states fail those who stood with them in moments of danger, the damage extends far beyond one refugee cohort. Promises made to Afghans were not conditional or symbolic. They were commitments grounded in risk and sacrifice. Honouring them, fully and promptly, is the least required of governments that claim to uphold human rights and international responsibility.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025