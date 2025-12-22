From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Bloody Vienna drama

VIENNA: Guerrillas armed with machine guns and explosives tonight [Dec 21] held between 60 and 70 hostages in the Vienna offices of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, including nine or 10 senior OPEC Ministers. They threatened to start shooting hostages unless Austria Radio began broadcasting a protest against Arab policies. The State-run radio began reading the … statement in French less than two hours after the guerrillas had set a 60-minute deadline for the broadcast.

… Among [the hostages] were Iranian Int­e­r­­ior Minister Jamshid Amouzegar, a close as­­sociate of the Shahanshah of Iran, and Saudi Arabia’s oil Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, probably OPEC’s best known personality. The Austrian Interior Minister said there were six guerrillas inside the building, including one woman. … The guerrillas … kil­led Aus­­trian Detective-Inspector Anton Tich­ler and an OPEC Security guard Ali Hasan, an Iraqi, as they stormed the building. … In Gen­e­­va, a group calling itself the “Arm of the Arab Revolution” claimed responsibility. A statement … said the attack was aimed aga­inst a … conspiracy working for “recognition … of Zio­n­­ist presence on our territory.”

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025