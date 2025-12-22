From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Peaceful intentions

NEW DELHI: Bharat’s Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, will visit Karachi next mo­­n­­­th after his return from the United King­dom, reports [news agency] staff correspondent. Re­­­plying on Dec 11 to the Pakistan Prime Mi­­nister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, who has invi­ted him to Karachi, Pandit Nehru welcomed the former’s statement of peaceful intentions and has reciprocated the same towards Pakistan.

In the same Note … Mr Nehru has also assured: “I will not tolerate any illegal activities on Indian soil directed against the integrity and security of Pakistan.” Pandit Nehru has also reiterated his oft-repeated “conviction” that a simple no-war declaration by Pakistan and Bharat “would go a long way to clear the atmosphere for a friendly discussion of all issues... .”

Laying further correspondence on the no-war declaration issue before the Parliament here this morning [Dec 21] Mr Nehru in his letter … to Mr Liaquat Ali … has revealed that during April last the formation of a “Provi­s­i­o­nal Government of East Bengal” was anno­u­n­ced by the “Voice of East Bengal” which suddenly came on the air from a secret source.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025