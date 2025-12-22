From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Peaceful intentions

NEW DELHI: Bharat’s Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, will visit Karachi next month after his return from the United Kingdom, reports [news agency] staff correspondent. Replying on Dec 11 to the Pakistan Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, who has invited him to Karachi, Pandit Nehru welcomed the former’s statement of peaceful intentions and has reciprocated the same towards Pakistan.
In the same Note … Mr Nehru has also assured: “I will not tolerate any illegal activities on Indian soil directed against the integrity and security of Pakistan.” Pandit Nehru has also reiterated his oft-repeated “conviction” that a simple no-war declaration by Pakistan and Bharat “would go a long way to clear the atmosphere for a friendly discussion of all issues... .”
Laying further correspondence on the no-war declaration issue before the Parliament here this morning [Dec 21] Mr Nehru in his letter … to Mr Liaquat Ali … has revealed that during April last the formation of a “Provisional Government of East Bengal” was announced by the “Voice of East Bengal” which suddenly came on the air from a secret source.
Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025