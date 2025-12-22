E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Misperceived solution

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I RECENTLY visited a small garment manufacturing unit in my neighbourhood where the owner, once busy with orders, now sat in the dark amid silent sewing machines. He believed that he could survive slow business, but not astronomical electricity bills. His words reflected the anxiety felt in countless homes and work-places across Pakistan today, where energy has become both unaffordable and unreliable.

Despite repeated tariff hikes, our energy crisis continues to deepen. Each increase is justified as ‘reform’, but it has done little to break the cycle of circular debt or improve service delivery. Instead, ordinary citizens, already struggling with inflation, end up carrying the weight of systemic failure.

In this environment, the push towards privatising major state-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as power distribution companies (Discos) and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is being presented as a ‘solution’. While privatisation may improve efficiency in some cases, doing so without regulatory transparency risks replacing public inefficiency with private monopoly. Without strong oversight, consumers may face even higher costs, while the state relinquishes control of strategic assets.

What Pakistan truly needs is not a hurried selloff, but genuine reforms, ending political interference, reducing line losses, investing in renewable energy, and creating pricing structures that protect vulnerable communities. Sustainable recovery requires strengthening institutions, not sidelining them.

As the economic pressure on citizens continues to intensify, the energy sector must be reformed with public consultation and detailed long-term vision. Pakistan cannot afford another decade of ad-hoc official policies that treat people as revenue sources rather than actual stakeholders.

Afifa Shahid
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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