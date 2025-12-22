On the right path

WHILE Pakistan faces serious challenges in education, the moment also presents a powerful opportunity for national renewal. With an estimated 26 million children out of school, the scale of the issue is un-deniable. It is encouraging, however, to see growing public awareness, rising community involvement, and the govern-ment’s increasing focus on educational reforms.

Across the country, provinces are taking steps to improve learning outcomes. Punjab’s recent efforts to map 10 million out-of-school children show a commitment to bringing them into classrooms. Similarly, initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), aimed at expanding non-formal education, reflect a positive shift towards inclusivity. The rise of digital tools, online learning platforms, and low-cost technology is also opening new doors for students who pre-viously had no access to quality education.

Most importantly, teachers remain the backbone of the system. Investment in teacher training, modern teaching methods, and continuous professional development can transform the learning environment. If Pakistan gradually increases its education budget and strengthens public-private partnerships, millions of children can be given a brighter future.

Pakistan, indeed, has the talent, the youth, and the potential. With sustained efforts, our education system can surely progress.

Imran Shoukat

Toba Tek Sing

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025