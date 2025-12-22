The voices ignored

THE International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed recently (Dec 3) across the world, including Pakistan, promoting inclusivity for people with disabilities. We were bombarded with government advertisements paid through public money, showing the so-called ‘accomplishments’ for special persons. Being an amputee on wheelchair, I am shocked and disheartened to see these advertisements and hear such misleading and false claims by the government.

The reality for special people in the country is different than the rosy picture our governments portray. For example, when I applied for admission to a well-known university in Islamabad — purely on the basis of merit — the university initially rejected me because the admi- nistration claimed it did not have enough staff to take care of me. The irony is that the university had five people on the payroll to facilitate people with disabilities. When I contested and finally got the admission, the administration refused to arrange classes on the ground floor, insisting that the department where I was supposed to study was on the first floor.

While the government may call us ‘special people’, in reality we are treated like beggars and untouchables in society and are maltreated by state institutions, particularly government-run social welfare and human rights departments. Throughout our lives, we face a lack of respect, empathy and support. The only place where we may find solace and support is our families and friends.

Things being what they are, government advertisements only rub salt into our wounds. We do not need concessions and quotas. The government can have these facilities for the children, relatives and associates of its cronies. They deserve more than we do. All we want the government to do is to just make the educational institutions, hospitals, workplaces, parks and markets accessible for special people; the rest they will do themselves.

Javed H. Morejo

Khairpur Mirs

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025