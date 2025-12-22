E-Paper | July 08, 2026

BASIC PROTECTIVE GEAR

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BASIC PROTECTIVE GEAR: Traffic authorities in Punjab and Sindh have significantly intensified enforcement of road safety laws by introducing hefty fines against violations. However, a sizable portion of the population cannot afford basic protective gear. For many low-income riders, the rising cost of helmets and safety gear has become a real obstacle to compliance. Some retailers are charging exorbitant prices, making necessary safety supplies unaffordable. The absence of effective government oversight on pricing has further aggravated the situation. Vulnerable road users would be protected and voluntary compliance would beencouraged if the safety equipment is subsidised, market prices are controlled, and fair retail practices are guaranteed.

Rao Nauman Ahmad
Islamabad

NURSING STUDENTS: This is with reference to the report ‘Nursing students stripped of stipend and free hostel facility’ (Nov 27). The status of nursing in Pakistan has never been particularly strong. An improvement was anticipated after the government’s decision to introduce undergraduate nursing programmes, diplomas and other short nursing courses. There was a surge in student enrolment in these programmes. However, after a few years, the authorities have now decided to withdraw stipends and free hostel facilities for nursing students. Government-sector nursing colleges are already financially constrained. This decision will further undermine the dilapidated state of health and education.

Alisha Abdul Sattar
Lahore

BUMPY ROAD: For the last many weeks, a significant portion of Khayaban-i-Ittehad artery — moving from Korangi crossing to Seaview, alongside Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VI, adjacent to Bilal Masjid and Rahat Park — is in a state of disrepair. It requires urgent repair, filling and carpeting. Vehicles of all sorts find it difficult to cross this portion because of unpleasant bumps and jolts. The competent authorities should address this crucial civic matter.

Umar M. Makhdumi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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