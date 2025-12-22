Juventus back in the Scudetto hunt with win against Roma

TURIN: Juventus’ Daniele Rugani (C) attempts to shoot during the Serie A match against AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium.—AFP

TURIN: Juventus kept themselves in the Serie A Scudetto race with a 2-1 home win over AS Roma on Saturday, with Francisco Conceicao and Lois Openda netting the goals for the home side and Tommaso Baldanzi scoring for the visitors.

With the top three clubs all away at the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Roma were looking to take advantage and move level on points with leaders Inter Milan. Instead, Juventus moved back into the title hunt, one point behind Roma.

Roma remain fourth in the standings on 30 points, with Juventus fifth. AC Milan are in second place, with Napoli third.

“I think we deserved to win, we knew that tod­ay’s match was important and we did what we set out to do — we won,” said Conceicao. “We’re up there after winning these two important matches but we need to get our heads straight onto the next one.”

The visitors had a decent chance to take the lead when Paulo Dybala got ahead of his marker and connected with a cross from Wesley at the near post but the former Juventus player failed to keep his effort on target.

Juventus came close near the end of the first half with Conceicao collecting a pass in the area before going around Roma defender Devyne Rensch with ease but putting his shot straight at the keeper.

Openda’s follow-up effort was deflected out and, after Roma cleared the resulting corner, Juventus came back on the attack to find the opening goal one minute before halftime.

Andrea Cambiaso’s backheeled pass in the box found Conceicao and this time the Portuguese winger made no mistake, making space before driving a low shot into the far bottom corner.

Juventus doubled their lead with 20 minutes left as Weston McKennie’s header was saved and when the ball came straight back to the American he rolled a pass across to Openda to poke home from close range but the visitors pulled one back five minutes later.

Baldanzi pounced when Michele Di Gregorio parried away Evan Ferguson’s shot and Ferguson had another effort saved late on.

“We were lacking in accuracy when it came to the final pass but I’d like to focus on some of the performances today,” said Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini who remained upbeat. “It’s not easy to play here but this is a good team with a strong base, I’m convinced that we can do good things.”

Roma have narrowly lost to Juve, the Milan clubs and Napoli this season, suggesting that they are not ready to fight for the Scudetto even if they are only three points from the summit.

“We’re at the beginning and we have a strong club behind us, and the squad has a base of players who showed they were of the level required in all of those big matches,” added Gasperini. “I think we can build something on what we have now.”

Earlier Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Cremonese in Rome.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025