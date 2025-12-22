Arsenal stay top as Liverpool beat nine-man Spurs

MANCHESTER: Arsenal ensured they will top the Premier League at Christmas with a 1-0 over Everton, while Liverpool survived a nervy finale to beat nine-man Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday.

Manchester City briefly moved top of the table after Erling Haaland’s double inspired a 3-0 win over West Ham United.

Arsenal restored their two-point lead thanks to Viktor Gyokeres’ penalty but failed to shine in grinding out victory on Merseyside.

It was a tale of penalty appeals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Arsenal had strong claims waived away for a foul on Gyok­eres seconds before they were awarded a spot-kick for a Jake O’Brien handball, that the Swede converted.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Zubimendi hit the post after the break for the visitors, but Everton were furious that two challenges on Thierno Barry inside the area went unpunished.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his side have to learn to kill games off while they are winning.

“The margin should have been bigger,” said Arteta. “We have to learn while we are winning.”

It is the third time in four years that Arteta’s men will top the table on Christmas Day.

However, on the previous two occasions they were reeled in by a rampant City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won seven consecutive games in all competitions to whittle down what was a seven-point gap at the top.

Arteta, though, praised the consistency of his players to continue pushing for a first league title in 22 years.

“It gives me belief and confidence the performances and consistency of the team,” Arteta told AFP. “That is very difficult to do in this league and that means the team is constantly there.”

Everton missed the goalscoring threat of the injured Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye, who has departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

David Moyes again bemoaned his lack of a striker as they failed to score despite a spirited display.

“You can play a well as you like and do good things but we need to get some goals,” said Moyes. “We’ve not had goals in the last two games, which is the bit that’s been missing really.

Earlier, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to six games to inflict a miserable Christmas on Spurs boss Thomas Frank.

Xavi Simons’ dangerous lunge on Dutch international team-mate Virgil van Dijk on 33 minutes left the home side with a mountain to climb.

Despite the absence of Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations, Alexander Isak again started on the bench.

Arne Slot introduced the most expensive Premier League player of all time at the break.

The Swede netted just his third goal since joining Liverpool for 125 million in September but suffered another injury setback in the process and had to be replaced.

Hugo Ekitike headed in his fifth goal in three league games to double Liverpool’s lead.

But Slot’s men still wobbled in the closing stages once Richar­lison pulled a goal back.

“The thing in football is you always remember the last few minutes and they were the worst minutes of our total game,” said Slot. “It became very chaotic and hectic.”

A fifth defeat in nine home league games this season intensified the pressure on Frank and the Dane was not helped by his captain Cristian Romero, who got himself needlessly sent off in stoppage time.

Liverpool climb up to fifth, while Spurs are rooted down in 13th.

Elsewhere, Leeds United moved six points clear of the bottom three as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025