E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Leverkusen earn comeback victory at Leipzig

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LEIPZIG: Bayer Leverkusen’s Montrell Culbreath shoots to score during the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.—Reuters
LEIPZIG: Bayer Leverkusen’s Montrell Culbreath shoots to score during the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.—Reuters

LEIPZIG: Bayer Lever­kusen staged a two-goal comeback in four minutes to earn a 3-1 victory at RB Leipzig on Saturday, snapping their hosts’ unbeaten run at home this season and climbing into third place at the start of the winter break.

With the Bundesliga resu­ming on January 9 after this weekend’s matches, Leverkusen are on 29 points, three behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winners against Borussia Moenche­ngladbach on Friday. Leipzig dropped to fourth on goal difference.

The hosts got off to a strong start and took the lead when Xaver Schlager threaded his shot past two defenders after a fine solo effort for a 35th-minute goal.

Leverkusen, however, needed just four minutes to turn the game on its head. Martin Terrier, who last week scored a spectacular scorpion kick goal, was on target with a looping header to equalise in the 40th.

They completed their lightning-quick comeback in the 44th with Patrik Schick wrong-footing defender Kosta Nedeljkovic and then curling his shot past keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leverkusen had time to create one more golden chance on the stroke of halftime but Nathan Tella’s shot was stopped by keeper Peter Gulacsi before the ball was cleared on the line.

The hosts tried to come back after the break and both Conrad Harder and David Raum came close but they conceded a third goal in stoppage time through Montrell Culbreath for their first home loss of the season after six consecutive victories.

“It was a really top match. It could’ve finished 4-4,” Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich said. “You can see how we’re developing as a team.”

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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