E-Paper | July 08, 2026

South Korea’s An equals calendar year title record

AFP Published
HANGZHOU: South Korea’s An Se-young (L) hits a return to Wang Zhiyi of China during their BWF Badminton World Tour Finals final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Sunday.—AFP
HANGZHOU: South Korea’s An Se-young (L) hits a return to Wang Zhiyi of China during their BWF Badminton World Tour Finals final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Sunday.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

HANGZHOU: South Korea’s An Se-young clai­vmed a record-equalling 11th title of the year with victory at the badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The 2024 Olympic champion beat world number two Wang Zhiyi of China 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 to tie Japanese men’s singles player Kento Momota’s 2019 record for the most titles won in a calendar year.

An, the world number one, ended the gruelling 96-minute match limping between points with what appeared to be a left-knee problem, but managed to grind to victory over defending champion Wang.

“Winning my 11th title, I feel really happy and that it’s really something for me to be proud of”, the 23-year-old said after her victory. “I’ll enjoy this win today”.

According to the Badmi­nton World Federation, An also became the first badminton player to win more than $1 million in prize money in a year after banking the $240,000 winner’s cheque, adding to the $763,000 she had already pocketed this season.

Christo Popov became only the third European, and the first Frenchman, to win the season-ending event by overcoming China’s world champion Shi Yuqi 21-19, 21-9.

Shi appeared to struggle with a foot injury throughout and quickly succumbed after a tight first game.

Popov, who hadn’t won a tour title all year and was an underdog coming into the tournament, defeated Olympic silver-medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn and world number three Anders Antonsen on his way to glory in the season-ending event.

“It was an amazing week”, Popov said. “Very happy to win the first title for France and I’m hoping for many more to come”.

South Korea enjoyed more success in the doubles as women’s pair Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee defeated Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Yuki Fukushima 21-17, 21-11.

And world champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae defeated China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-18, 21-14, in the men’s.

The home crowd did have something to cheer earlier in the day, when mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dong­ping overcoming compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-12, 21-17.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe