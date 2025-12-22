Youth missing, four injured in fog-related accidents in Punjab

CHINIOT: A young man went missing when his car plunged into a canal, while four others were injured in separate fog-related accidents on Sunday.

As per details, a car fell into the Jhang Branch Canal early on Sunday morning when the driver was unable to see the canal bridge due to dense fog on the Chiniot-Sahianwala Road.

As a result, one passenger identified as Mian Qasim of Lahore was rescued from the canal, whereas the driver identified as Zain, also a resident of Lahore, could not be found. A search operation was ongoing by Rescue 1122 divers to search for him in the canal till the filing of this report.

In another accident, four persons were injured when a passenger wagon and sugarcane-laden tractor trolley collided.

The passenger wagon was going to Sargodha when it collided with the tractor trolley near Laliana due to fog.

As a result, four persons including the wagon driver were injured. Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Lalian THQ Hospital.

The injured were identified as Nagina Bibi, Abdul Rehman, Usman and Majeed of Faisalabad.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025