SARGODHA: Various committees have been established by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha to celebrate the Winter Festival.

According to details, preparations for the Winter Festival have been completed with the view to provide positive entertainment facilities to the public.

The festival will be held from Dec 23, 2025 to Jan 6, 2026, and it would include music, gymnastics and magic shows, dance performances, fireworks, camel and horse rides, play land, book fair, handicraft, food stalls and other colorful programmes for the families.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be held at Joyland in the Company Bagh at 5pm on Dec 23. Folk artistes, including Fazal Jatt, would perform at the opening ceremony.

In order to provide recreational activities to the public, preparations for the winter festival have been completed under the patronage of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and PHA Managing Director Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025