Tractor driver, owner booked over boy’s death

OKARA: The driver and owner of a tractor were booked after it ran over a minor child, resulting in his death.

As per first information report (FIR), four years old Husnain Raza on the Shergarh Road village Islampura was playing beside a farm house street when a tractor-trolley carelessly driven by Muhammad Farooq crushed him to death.

On the occasion, the vehicle owner Muhammad Jafar was on the tractor.

On the report of the boy’s uncle Hasan Raza, Sadar Dipalpur police registered a case. Tractor driver Farooq was arrested by police.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025