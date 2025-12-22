E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Tractor driver, owner booked over boy’s death

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

OKARA: The driver and owner of a tractor were booked after it ran over a minor child, resulting in his death.

As per first information report (FIR), four years old Husnain Raza on the Shergarh Road village Islampura was playing beside a farm house street when a tractor-trolley carelessly driven by Muhammad Farooq crushed him to death.

On the occasion, the vehicle owner Muhammad Jafar was on the tractor.

On the report of the boy’s uncle Hasan Raza, Sadar Dipalpur police registered a case. Tractor driver Farooq was arrested by police.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe