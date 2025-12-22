Complainant stabbed to death by rivals in Chiniot

CHINIOT: A man whose application for an FIR over torture by his rivals was ignored by the police for 50 days was stabbed to death allegedly by the same suspects.

Aurangzeb Chaudhry, a medical store owner at Mohallah Moazzam Shah, was killed with knives last night by the suspects he had nominated in his complaint on Nov 1. The police did not register the case despite evidence of the incident in the CCTV footage.

Aurangzeb, the owner of a medical store, had some legal dispute with his rivals for which he had lodged cases in courts. On Nov 1, his opponents Shan Alvi, Umar Nai, Basharat, Inam Elahi and seven unidentified persons armed with pistols and iron rods came to his store and started torturing him with butts of pistols, kicks and sticks. They left Aurangzeb seriously injured and snatched Rs50,000 from his pocket.

They tortured his brother Jehanzeb Manzoor who came to rescue him. Despite the CCTV footage and medical certificates, the City Police Station did not register his case.

On Dec 20, when Aurangzeb was sitting at his medical store at night along with his father, Manzoor Qadir, two suspects, Basharat and Sharafat, attacked him. Sharafat caught his arms while Basharat attacked him with a big knife. On hearing the noise, Aurangzeb’s brother Jehanzeb and uncle Sohail Qadir also reached and tried to rescue him. The suspect fled from scene after stabbing him. The victim’s family arranged a rickshaw to shift him to the DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

City police registered the FIR on the application of Manzoor Qadir, father of the deceased, against the nominated suspects. The aggrieved family said if the suspects were caught in the previous torture case, the deceased could have been protected from them.

Basharat Alvi, the prime suspect in the FIR, told Dawn before courting arrest that he was a media person and he was attending a meeting of digital media workers at District Press Club, Chiniot, at the time of the incident.

He said he was courting arrest to complete legal procedures and join the investigation. He also cited a court verdict in which a writ petition over the alleged torture incident against him was dismissed by the additional district and sessions court on Dec 19.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025