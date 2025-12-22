E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Jirga settles decades old feud in Bajaur

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BAJAUR: A jirga of elders on Sunday peacefully settled an over three-decade-long feud between two rival families in a hilly area of Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district.

The enmity between the families of Malik Jamdar Khan and Malik Hiran Khan over a land dispute in Mukha locality was formally resolved in a ceremony held in the area.

The ceremony, aimed at transforming hostility into friendship between the two families, was attended by the 10-member reconciliation jirga, elders of families, religious leaders and notable figures from various areas of the region.

Leaders of the reconciliation jirga, while addressing the ceremony noted that it was one of the chronic and deadly conflicts in Mamund tehsil, which had claimed the lives of several people.

“It which not only claimed the lives of many people but also severely disrupted peace and daily life of the area and its surrounding localities for over 30 years,” they observed.

Calling personal conflicts a major enemy of peace, prosperity and regional development, the jirga members urged locals to resolve all of their disputes through dialogue to ensure a peaceful environment in the region.

Later, members of both families embraced each other and vowed to live as friends from now.

MAN KILLED IN MAMUND: A man was killed and a child was wounded in a firing incident by unknown gunmen here in Mamund tehsil on Sunday.

Local residents and police said that Said Muhammad along with his child went to Mena Bazar to purchase household items when the assailants opened fire on him.

They added that Said Muhammad, 67, died on the spot, while the child sustained injuries.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident ,which created panic among the traders.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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