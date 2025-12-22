New Pashto poetry book highlights dilemma faced by youth

PESHAWAR: The maiden collection of poetry by young Pashto poet Esa Khan Jadoon was launched at a ceremony here on Sunday.

The event was arranged under the umbrella of Jauhar Adnan Adabi Karwan (JAAK) in collaboration with Khalil Welfare Organisation (Kywo) at a local hujra wherein wordsmiths, literati, critics and bibliophiles showed up in a large number.

Commenting on the newly-published poetry collection titled ‘Kashmakash’ (perplexity), the participants of the event said the young poet showcased the dilemma of youth surrounded by numerous internal and external conflicts. The book, spread over 128 pages, has been published by a local publication house.

Speakers said that the book being a maiden collection was a true reflection of youth’s struggle for a dream lost in the pitched darkness of unsettled targets and intrigues of societal games with no fruitful results.

“The tone of the poems does not demoralise youth either; rather instils a spirit in them to adopt self-accountability, focused direction and set-targets and reclaim strength with a achievable dream,” literary critics observed.

They said that the poetry of Mr Jadoon transported readers into altogether new world of realities that did not hit minds of most youth due to their crowded agendas, which found no solid purpose for life. “Youth of today have been pushed down by their lost objectives,” they added.

Prof Hanif Khalil, who chaired the event, pointed out that the young poet touched upon new topics related to young people and should be termed a trend setter poet. Such wordsmiths rarely observed things objectively but still in a creative manner, he added.

“The poems are mostly blank verse and free verse while ghazals though are in conventional rhyme scheme, which help readers to approach the mindset of a poet, who looks things from a different perspective,” he said.

Prof Zubair Hasart in his remarks said that Pashto poetry had gone through different phases during the last few decades but few poets could deviate from conventional way of expression. He said that Mr Jadoon’s way of looking things and situations through his creative lens was not only new but inspirational as it guided youth to perceive targets with vision and purpose.

Asmat Surani, another senior writer, commented that fresh ideas through poetry should be encouraged and youth should know about such efforts that could bring about a quality change in their pursuits.

Fazal Momand, Abbas Khalil and Malak Asifullah Khan also spoke at the launching ceremony. Later, a few poets read out poems of the poet and received a thunderous applause from the audience.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025