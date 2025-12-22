Court orders college admin to consider pensionary benefits of employees

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has directed the management of Peshawar Public School and College (PPSC) to place before its Board of Governors the matter, related to giving pensionary benefits to its employees, for consideration in accordance with earlier decisions of the board.

A bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Farah Jamshed disposed of multiple petitions filed by several former and present employees of PPSC, once a leading educational institute of the provincial capital, requesting to redress their grievances and enforce their rights to pensionary benefits.

The bench ordered the management of PPSC to place the matter before BoG for consideration and redressal of grievances of the petitioners in accordance with its earlier decisions recorded in its 9th and 31st meetings.

The bench ordered that the board should also examine and remove any ambiguity occasioned by subsequent decisions taken in derogation of its earlier resolutions. The bench directed that the board should decide the matter within 90 days from the receipt of the judgement.

“Any amount previously paid to any petitioner shall be duly adjusted against final entitlement, if any,” the bench ordered.

Bench rules earlier BoG accepted plea of teachers

The petitioners included Abdul Malik and several other former employees of PPSC.

Advocates Mohammad Asif Yousafzai and Noor Mohammad Khattak appeared for the petitioners and stated that their clients were retired employees of PPSC, an institution established under Section 29 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Training Institutions Ordinance, 1971.

They said that the petitioners had served the institution for considerable period and upon attaining the age of superannuation, they retired form service. They contended that the record clearly showed that their service had been declared pensionable as far back as 1983-84. However, they added that they had not been extended pensionary benefits.

They stated that relevant authority had also rejected their applications for payment of the said benefits on the ground of financial constraints, following which they had to move the high court for redressal of their grievances.

The respondents had opposed their plea, contending that they were not entitled to pension and other fringe benefits under the relevant rules.

Earlier, on Jan 11, 2016, the petition of Abdul Malik was accepted by the court. However, the principal of the college challenged the said judgement, stating that he was not made a party to the case. His plea was accepted and the said petition was restored with the principal impleaded as a respondent in it.

The bench, in its five-page detailed judgement, observed that admittedly the petitioners were retired employees of the college, which was a statutory body established under KP Government Education and Training Institutions Ordinance, 1971.

“Record indicates that the matter of pensionary benefits and entitlement of employees was placed before BoG of the college under item No.23 in 31st meeting. The board after deliberations unanimously approved the conversion of contributory provident (CP) fund into general provident (GP) fund and grant of pension as per policy of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the bench observed.

The bench referred to the minutes of the said BoG meeting wherein the item on the agenda included matter of application of staff members of the institution appointed after July 1, 2001, requesting for conversion of their CP fund into GP fund and for grant of pension as per policy of the government.

The said BoG had unanimously accepted the request of the employees.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025