JI demands empowerment of LG system

SWAT: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration in Swat, demanding an empowered local government system with adequate financial resources, constitutional authority and protection for elected representatives.

Party workers, local government representatives and citizens participated in the demonstration in large numbers.

The rally led by Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North) emir Inayatullah Khan started from Saidu Sharif and marched towards Mingora, where participants carrying placards and banners chanted slogans. The rally turned into a sit-in at Nishat Chowk with protesters demanding immediate acceptance of their demands.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif, Inayatullah Khan said the existing local government system was “deprived of authority and resources,” incapable of resolving public issues. He said that local government institutions were “the foundations of democracy, but powers are not being devolved at the grassroots level.”

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025