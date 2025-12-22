Kohistan hospital staff threatens protest over non-payment of salary

PESHAWAR: The employees of district headquarters hospital Dassu in Upper Kohistan district have threatened to stop providing services to patients against what they call non-payment of their salaries since August.

The hospital, built in 2020, remained unutilised till April 2022 when its control was given to a non-governmental organisation under public-private partnership (PPP) initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The employees of the hospital have threatened to go on strike today (Monday). They said that they were facing problems in meeting day-to-day expenses owing to non-payment of their salaries since August.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been outsourcing hospitals to private organisations since 2017 through Health Foundation (HF), the public sector entity established under Public-Private Partnership Act 2016. HF has so far outsourced 19 hospitals, mostly in merged districts.

Dr Khizar Hayat, the newly-appointed managing director of HF, said that outsourced health facilities were getting budget on quarterly basis from government but they hadn’t received the tranche since July-September that was likely to be released within a week.

Official warns staff of disciplinary action in case of strike

He told this scribe that HF sent a request for release of budget to finance department but change of finance secretary delayed the process. He said that the new secretary of finance department would be given a briefing on outsourcing programme.

Dr Khizar said that employees would face action as per law for disturbing services. “We don’t allow strike and problems to patients according to the agreements, inked with the organisations,” he said.

Officials in health department told Dawn that an amount of about Rs410 million would be released soon. This includes Rs46 million of Dassu hospital while the rest will go to other hospitals.

Dr Taj Mohammad Khan, the district health officer of Kohistan Lower, told Dawn that he had advised the employees against protest as their dues would released shortly. “We cannot compromise on healthcare and anyone observing strike will face disciplinary action,” he said.

On December 17, the DHO inspected the hospital on the directives of HF managing director and found that majority of staff was absent from duty while ICU, blood bank and admission services weren’t available and digital X-ray machine was out-of-order.

The DHO said that money would be deducted from the salaries of employees and action would be taken against them. In his report, he said that during his visit only two of the 11 consultants were present in the hospital. Of them, two were on official leave whereas 12 medical officers of the total 20 were present. Of 25 nurses, 10 were available and all 37 paramedics were present. He said that surgical procedures were not conducted because of non-availability of anaesthetist.

He requested high-ups of the department to visit the hospital and ensure that people of that remote and backward district got healthcare services.

Dassu hospital is being managed by National Integrated Development Agency (Nida) under the control of health department.

Other outsourced hospitals are located in South Waziristan, Bajaur, North Waziristan, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai and Chitral. As per policy, the department has been outsourcing those hospitals to private organisations that face the issues of absenteeism and out-of-order machines as well as non-availability of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Private organisations run these hospitals and get budget after performance review by outsource committee that includes deputy commissioners, DHOs, local MPAs and officials of health department.

Nida chief executive officer Dr Ziaur Rehman Farooqi told this scribe that there would be no strike as they paid salaries to employees from their own resources. “We have been told that funds will be released next week. Nida has been running Dassu hospital and will ensure provision of better services to patients. We are hiring more doctors and other staff. Interviews are in progress,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025