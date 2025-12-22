Police conduct search operations ahead of Christmas

ISLAMABAD: To ensure security during Christmas, capital police have started search operations across the city.

According to the police spokesperson, following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, special measures have been undertaken to curb criminal activities and ensure safety and security in the federal capital.

“In line with these directions, search and combing operations are being carried out across different parts of Islamabad. In this regard, search and combing operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station under the supervision of SP City Salman Zafar,” he said.

“During the operations, 67 individuals, 25 houses, 35 motorcycles and seven vehicles were thoroughly checked, while 10 suspicious persons were also shifted to police stations for legal proceedings,” he said.

SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza has emphasised that the primary objective of these operations was to tighten the security cordon around criminal elements and further strengthen the overall security framework of the city.

He further added that Islamabad Police will continue indiscriminate actions against criminals, land grabbers and drug traffickers.

Meanwhile, in the limits of Koral police station, police arrested a woman who was involved in stealing over Rs1 million cash and gold ornaments.

In another development, as many as three persons were injured during a clash between two groups in Christian Colony Sector G-7.

According to police sources, both groups exchanged heated arguments over fixing the canopy of marriage in a street and then used a baton and other household items to beat each other.

“As many as three persons were injured due to and they were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and eight other persons were arrested. However case could not be registered as efforts were being made for a patch-up,” a police official said.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025