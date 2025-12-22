E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Toshakhana sentence not unprecedented: Shahid Khaqan

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RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and central convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Sunday said the sentence awarded to PTI founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case was not unprecedented.

Talking about the sentence given to Mr Khan, the former prime minister said such punishments were not without precedent as similar sentences had been awarded in the past to prime ministers and other politicians as well.

“Neither history nor the law accepts such sentences. Such verdicts are handed down, and later it becomes clear that they were wrong,” he said.

Referring to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said Bhutto was also awarded the death sentence and that, even after 50 years, the decision remains controversial.

Commenting on the current situation in the country, Mr Abbasi said no apparent improvement was visible. He said everyone would have to play their role, adding the government and the opposition must sit together and find a way to steer the country towards development.

He said he had attended a conference currently underway in Islamabad, where participants expressed their resolve to contribute to overcoming the country’s difficulties. Mr Abbasi was speaking at a ceremony organised by the Awaam Pakistan Party to observe Christmas with the Christian community. He was accompanied by Chaudhry Inaam Zafar, Hafiz Usman Abbasi, Mehr Liaquat Ali and others.

He said the only solution to the problems facing the country and democracy was to put an end to what he termed the politics of hypocrisy.

“There is a dire need to join hands and elect true leadership in the country, which will change the political culture. We are among those who want to eliminate hypocrisy. We have entered the practical arena to solve problems of the country and the people,” he said.

The former premier said the youth were the future of the country and that it was the responsibility of the government to provide them with education and employment.

For this purpose, he said, the country’s economy must be strengthened. “When the economy is strong, jobs will be created and resources will reach the doorsteps of the people,” he added.

Mr Abbasi also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community. Other speakers said all religions preach humanity and emphasised the need for collective efforts to promote brotherhood. At the end of the ceremony, a Christmas cake was cut.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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