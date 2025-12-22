E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iesco workers to get specialised training

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to expand the scope of training programmes and ensure provision of quality training to officers and staff.

Training and refresher courses will also be conducted in view of rapid technical advancements and evolving customer care policies in the power sector.

The announcement was made by Chief Executive Officer Iesco Engineer Khalid Mahmood during a visit to the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Islamabad on Sunday.

RTC Principal Mohammad Zahid gave a briefing on the training courses and their objectives.

Addressing the participants, the CEO said Iesco had earned a unique identity in Pakistan’s power sector due to its well-trained officers and staff through the use of modern technology and improved customer care services.

“To maintain this position, continuous grooming of officers and staff through up-to-date and high-quality training programmes is mandatory,” he added.

He said the primary objective of these courses was to enhance technical and professional capabilities of the team.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe