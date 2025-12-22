Iesco workers to get specialised training

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to expand the scope of training programmes and ensure provision of quality training to officers and staff.

Training and refresher courses will also be conducted in view of rapid technical advancements and evolving customer care policies in the power sector.

The announcement was made by Chief Executive Officer Iesco Engineer Khalid Mahmood during a visit to the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Islamabad on Sunday.

RTC Principal Mohammad Zahid gave a briefing on the training courses and their objectives.

Addressing the participants, the CEO said Iesco had earned a unique identity in Pakistan’s power sector due to its well-trained officers and staff through the use of modern technology and improved customer care services.

“To maintain this position, continuous grooming of officers and staff through up-to-date and high-quality training programmes is mandatory,” he added.

He said the primary objective of these courses was to enhance technical and professional capabilities of the team.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025