Teenager’s body found

TAXILA: Rescue 1122 personnel recovered the body of a teenage boy from a well near Qutbal Toll Plaza in Fatehjang after an operation that continued for nearly 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, Abdul Haleem, 15, accidentally fell into the well. Rescue teams from Fatehjang and central station Attock reached the site and initiated rescue operations.

Rescue officials said the presence of a snake inside the well posed additional challenges for the teams.

Despite the risks, trained rescue personnel carried out the operation and retrieved the body.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025