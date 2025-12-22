Military, political leadership on the same page, says Syedal Khan

ISLAMABAD: Acting Senate chairman Syedal Khan on Sunday said the country’s political and military leadership was on the same page, working with unity and focus for national development and prosperity.

He said Pakistan’s defence system was counted among the best in the world and had become a guiding example for other countries. He further said Pakistan’s political and military leadership has impressed the world through wise and effective strategies, even in difficult circumstances and wartime situations.

He expressed these views during meetings with various delegations at the Parliament House. In addition to matters of mutual interest, detailed discussions were also held on the country’s political, economic, social, and financial situation, improvement of the defence and industrial sectors, and issues related to national development.

The acting Senate chairman said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and aims for peace in its region as well. For the promotion of harmony and stability in the world, Pakistan is not only taking initiatives at the diplomatic level but also playing an effective role at the regional and international levels through conferences, dialogues, and negotiations.

He emphasised that by utilising the country’s natural resources and minerals in a better and more organised manner, Pakistan can achieve such economic and social strength that may serve as an example for the international community.

He added that Pakistan is a country richly endowed with natural resources, minerals, tourism potential, favourable climatic conditions, and a talented human workforce, which together provide it with the complete capacity to achieve development and prosperity.

Syedal Khan said Pakistan is among those countries that possess exceptional geographical significance, granting it a unique position at the global level.

Mr Khan stated that Pakistan has remarkable capability and expertise in the fields of information technology, energy, sports, medical equipment, and defence production capabilities that only a few countries in the world possess.

The acting chairman of the Senate also appealed to overseas Pakistanis to play their positive and constructive role in the development and prosperity of the homeland.

He added that Pakistan’s economic and defence conditions are moving in a positive direction, and the time is not far when Pakistan will be included among those countries where citizens enjoy the provision of basic facilities, vast employment opportunities, promotion of investment and trade, and an improved standard of living.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025