RDA pledges to address University Town Housing affected persons’ woes

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Kinza Murtaza has assured the affected people of University Town Housing Scheme that their issues would be addressed as soon as possible while taking action against the housing scheme.

She was talking to the people affected by the University Town Housing Scheme to solve their long-standing concerns.

She said in light of the directions of Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal, all matters pertaining to the affected, including plot allotments, plot positions, possession of areas, development works and other related issues would be resolved on priority basis and within the shortest possible time.

She directed officials of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Estate Management and other concerned RDA departments to perform their duties fearlessly for the resolution of public issues and to continue strict and indiscriminate action against illegal elements.

She further informed the participants that a formal letter had been dispatched to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the University Town Housing Scheme matter.

She added that, in the interest of public convenience, the blocked access road through the Eighteen Housing Scheme will be reopened soon, which will help alleviate the difficulties being faced by citizens.

Reiterating RDA’s commitment, the DG RDA emphasised that the authority will continue to take impartial and decisive actions to protect citizens’ rights, strictly enforce urban development laws, and eliminate fraud and corruption within its jurisdiction.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025